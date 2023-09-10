G20 Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes his India visit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up his India visit. Before leaving Cyril Ramaphosa paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

