G20 Summit 2023: Putin has once again failed to show up for the summit: Sunak

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
British Prime Minister arrived in Delhi on Friday afternoon for the G20 summit. He was received by MoS Ashwini Choubey and UK envoy to New Delhi, Alex Ellis. This is Sunak's first visit to India since he took office last year.

