G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi's placard reads Bharat amid controversy over name

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
At his inaugural address of the G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's country placard read 'Bharat' and not 'India', refuelling the debate on a potential name change. To understand this better watch this discussion with former Indian diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee.

