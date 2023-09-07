G20 Summit 2023: Over 16 hotels booked for foreign delegations in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The buzz around the G20 Summit grows in New Delhi ahead of the key meet security remains the top priority. The Indian Capital gears up to host over 40 heads of state from snipers to marks women and from bomb squads to air defense systems a multi-pronged security apparatus has been put in place.

