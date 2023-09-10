G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi declaration on war in Ukraine, economy & markets and more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Despite having a watered-down position on the war in Ukraine, the Group of 20 leaders were able to put together a consensus statement on the first day of the two-day summit, experts claimed, defying all predictions of disaster. Everyone was wondering whether India, as the G20 president, would be able to forge a consensus document given the rift between Russia and the West over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the fact that China's President Xi Jinping skipped the summit in the days leading up to and even during the G20 summit on Saturday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos