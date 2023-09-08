G20 Summit 2023: Nataraja statue graces venue at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The tallest bronze statue of its kind, Shiva Nataraja, was erected at the G20 Summit location in Delhi. It is created in a record-breaking seven months utilizing "ashta-dhatu" (eight metals) and the Chola period's conventional lost-wax casting sculpting technique.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos