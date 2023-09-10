G20 Summit 2023: Leaders to attend third session of the summit 'one future'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
On the second day of the G20 Summit, Biden joined other world leaders in paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and UK PM Rishi Sunak all arrived at Rajghat for the occasion. The leaders will arrive to Bharat Mandapam for a tree-planting ceremony after the wreath-laying ceremony. The third G20 summit session, titled "One Future," will take place after this.

