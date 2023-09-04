G20 Summit 2023: Khalistani separatist instigating Kashmiri Muslims to disrupt the New Delhi Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
The G20 Summit is about to begin in a few days in New Delhi. However, a few urges are being made to disrupt the summit. A Khalistani separatist and Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released an audio message urging Kashmiri Muslims to disrupt the G20 Summit.

