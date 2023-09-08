G20 Summit 2023: India's Presidency an opportunity to showcase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: MoS MEA Lekhi

With the G20 summit just around the corner, India's Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, shared insights into the nation's preparations and diplomatic initiatives. As the host of the G20 summit on September 9th and 10th in Delhi, world leaders will be reaching the Indian national capital in next 24 hours. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent sidhant sibal, Lekhi highlighted the summit's theme, saying, "This is one platform that is trying to bring everyone together to address the right causes for all the people." India's commitment to inclusiveness is evident with efforts to engage get African Union on the G20 platform, and engage in discussions surrounding digital India, women-led development, startups, sustainability, and climate finance. Regarding the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit, Lekhi said, "It's not for us to discuss at all." In response to Russian President Putin's absence, Lekhi highlighted the courtesy of a phone call from Putin to India's Prime Minister and recognized that "there are internal reasons which each country is free to deal with." At the minister of state for culture, she detailed plans to introduce the spouses of world leaders to India's rich agricultural heritage and cutting-edge digital innovations. The special tour will take place at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and provide a unique shopping experience featuring millets and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the National Gallery of Modern Art.