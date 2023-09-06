G20 summit 2023: Indian street food, millet-based food on menu for dignitaries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The G20 Summit is taking place in Delhi from September 9th to 10th, 2023. The capital city is decking up to host dignitaries and leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Apart from the security arrangements and cultural programmes, a special focus has been put on food as well.

