G20 Summit 2023: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives world leaders

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders on Saturday at the summit's Bharat Mandapam site in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. During the welcome handshake, the Konark Wheel from Odisha, one of the various cultural artefacts placed throughout the national capital in advance of the summit, was on display.

