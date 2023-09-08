G20 Summit 2023: India, US, Saudi, UAE may sign mega infra deal connecting Middle East to South Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
At the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden and the leaders of India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hope to announce a major joint infrastructure deal on Saturday that will connect Gulf and Arab countries via a network of railways, a media report said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos