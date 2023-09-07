G20 Summit 2023: India to provide hands-on UPI experience to visiting G20 delegates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
UPI has been one of the greatest success stories and with New Delhi set to host the 2023 edition of the G20 summit. The government is using this opportunity to showcase its digital India initiative.

