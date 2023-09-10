G20 Summit 2023: India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Sunday marked the conclusion of the G20 Leaders' Summit 2023, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed Brazil's President Lula da Silva the gavel to lead the group beginning on December 1 of this year. PM Modi suggested conducting a virtual session to assess the progress made on the recommendations made in New Delhi during the G20 Summit's concluding session.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos