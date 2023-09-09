G20 Summit 2023: How China played spoilsport during India’s Presidency

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
WITH Xi Jinping SKIPPING the G20 summit, IT APPEARED AS IF China was attempting to malign India's presidency OF THE MULTILATERAL GROUPING. But seeing China’s recent antics and how other world leaders have reacted to them - it is apparent that the move has reflected POORLY on China than AFFECT India'S IMAGE IN ANY MANNER. Here’s how China played spoilsport at this year’s G20 summit and how all its attempts to malign India back fired instead. “We are India and we know how to handle the world” exclaimed India’s foreign affairs minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar. Words which China should accept sooner than later.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos