G20 Summit 2023: Delhi hotels put their best fare forward

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The hotel sector has prepared for one of its busiest months due to the impending G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. State representatives from the member nations as well as delegations from politics, culture, and business are present at the summit. The hotels in and around Aerocity, South Delhi, and Central Delhi are all booked up. Teams at these hotels are working around the clock to provide visiting dignitaries a wonderful stay.

