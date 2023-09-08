G20 Summit 2023: Climate ambitions must be matched by action on finance, tech transfer: PM Modi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
According to Indian Prime Minister, “democratising climate action” is the best way to impart momentum to the movement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on countries to match their climate action ambitions with actual action on climate finance and transfer of technology.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos