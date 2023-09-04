G20 Summit 2023: Chinese Premier Li Qiang to represent China, Xi Jinping to skip

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is “almost certain” to skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi next week and Premier Li Qiang is set to represent China at the mega event, people familiar with the development said.

