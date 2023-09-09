G20 Summit 2023: Antonio Guterres urges G20 leaders to reset climate crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
With the G20 Summit underway in India's capital New Delhi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres has a big message for the Block's leaders to reset the climate crisis that's spinning out of control. Climate change will be among the top Global problems the world leaders will address at the G20 Summit.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos