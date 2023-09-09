G20 Summit 2023: African Union gets permanent membership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
India is hosting the G20 Summit on Saturday (September 9) and Sunday. A controversy emerged in the run-up to the summit when Indian President Droupadi Murmu sent invites for the dinner on the sidelines of the summit by calling herself "President of Bharat." On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi began addressing the G20 member states in New Delhi.

