G20 Summit 2022: 'Solution only possible if war ends,' says Indonesia's IT minister

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Global leaders from 20 countries are in Bali for the G20 Summit. Indonesia's IT minister spoke to WION. He said, 'solution only possible if war ends. War is causing too much global anxiety'.
