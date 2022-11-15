G20 Summit 2022: Revival of global economy & post-covid issues on the cards

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The first day of the 17th G20 Summit kicked off in Bali, Indonesia. The group of world leaders has reached Indonesia. Preparations are ongoing in Bali for the key G20 Summit. What's on agenda for the day?
