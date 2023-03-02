G20: India trying to reconcile differences; PM Modi flags deep global divisions
India is hosting the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Fractured east-west relations over the conflict in Ukraine and increasing concerns about China's global aspirations are set to dominate the meeting.The meeting is particularly crucial for India's hopes to use its chairmanship of the group to leverage its position on the global stage and adopt a neutral stance on Ukraine. After a welcome dinner yesterday, the main meetings are being held today.