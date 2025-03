Apple TV+ is reportedly losing over $1 billion annually, despite spending more than $5 billion a year on content since its 2019 launch. In 2023, Apple cut content investments by $500 million, signaling a shift in strategy. With an estimated 40.4 million subscribers at the end of 2024, Apple TV+ lags far behind competitors like Netflix, which leads the industry with 301.6 million users. This is followed by Disney+ at 124.6 million and Warner Bros Discovery at 116.9 million.