Funding needed for climate disasters rose by 8 times

Published: Jun 07, 2022, 10:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to a new report by Oxfam titled 'Footing the bill', the funding needed by the UN Climate Disaster appeals is now eight times higher than what it was 20 years ago but only half of it is being met by rich countries
