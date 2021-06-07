Fugitive Mehul Choksi breaks silence, reveals names of abductors

Jun 07, 2021, 07:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi disclosed the names of his alleged abductors to Antiguan police. Antigua police have commenced an investigation into the possible abduction of Mehul Choksi from Antigua on May 23.
