After being on the run for over a month, Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab police on April 23. He is now lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail and he has been charged with the stringent National Security Act. How has Punjab reacted to Amritpal’s arrest? Vikram Chandra finds out from Malwinder Kang, Chief Spokesperson, AAP and Prof Pramod Kumar, Director, Institute of Development and Communication, Chandigarh.