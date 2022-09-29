From Shahid Afridi to David Warner: Player of the Tournament winners in T20 WC history

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Before the start of the eighth edition of the men's T20 World Cup, in Australia, here's looking at a list of players who have won the Man-of-the-Tournament awards in the mega event
Read in App