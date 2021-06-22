From ridged rocks to horse manure: Russians step on newly-open barefoot trail

Jun 22, 2021, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pine bark, sea pebble, cones, expanded clay and horse manure - these are just some out of dozens of surfaces which Russians are been dared to walk with their bare feet as they adventure through the newly-opened 'Barefoot trail' in the Moscow region.
