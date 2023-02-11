"Friend & Family" India to step up assistance to Syria, says Ambassador Dr Bassam Alkhatib

Appreciating India's support in the aftermath of the dead earthquake that struck last monday, the Syrian Ambassador to India Dr Bassam Alkhatib has said that New Delhi is in the process of stepping up its support and will send another plane of humanitarian assistance. "My brothers at the Ministry of External Affairs are sending another plane," said Alkhatib. "We have asked for generators, milk, fast food." These additional supplies will provide much-needed support for those struggling to recover from the devastating earthquake. Calling India "old friend and family", the ambassador pointed that the, "Indian side is ready to respond to whatever we ask for.." The west Asian country is reeling under the devastating earthquake whose epicentre was southern Türkiye but had a major impact in northern Syria. Over 20,000 people are now confirmed dead due to the earthquake.