On Friday, the Shimal Centre of the India Meteorological Department in Himachal Pradesh issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla. According to ANI, 583 roads in the state, including five National Highways, have been choked due to heavy snowfall and rain. Watch to know more!