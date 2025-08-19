LOGIN
Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir; Rain Lashes Plains

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 14:59 IST
Several areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain. Watch to know more!

