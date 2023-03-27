French reservoir protest: Violent clashes between police and protesters

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
During a protest against irrigation reservoirs in the rural community of Sainte-Soline, thousands of environmental activists in Western France got into a physical altercation with police. The local public prosecutor's office recently reported that 28 police officers were hurt, two of them badly injured, while seven injured protesters received medical attention from emergency personnel, three of them were regarded as life-threatening crises and hospitalised.