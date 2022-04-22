French Presidential Elections: After fiery pre-election debate, Macron, Le Pen are making final push for votes

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 12:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In France, after an aggressive pre-election debate, rival presidential candidates are making a final push for votes with just two days to go before Sunday's election runoff, the two are back on the campaign trail.
