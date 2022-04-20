French Presidential Election 2022: Macron's polling lead over Le Pen widens

Published: Apr 20, 2022, 05:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In France, the race for the presidential election is in its final days of campaigning. Days ahead of the final vote in one of the biggest economies, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is trying to present a more moderate face to the voters.
Read in App