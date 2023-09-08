French President Emmanuel Macron says Russian flag can't be at Paris Olympics

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Due to the war crimes carried out in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's government, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Russian flag had no place at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Russia has been prohibited from flying their flag at the games.

