French President Emmanuel Macron reaches Dhaka for bilateral tour to Bangladesh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron reached Dhaka last night at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on a bilateral tour to Bangladesh after attending the G-20 Summit in New Delhi. This is the first visit from a French president to Bangladesh in 33 years.

