French President Emmanuel Macron on a 3-day China visit, on mission to help end Ukraine war
Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit in which he hopes to dissuade Xi Jinping from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while also developing European trade ties with Beijing. “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, in one direction or the other,” an official from the French president’s office said of the war in Ukraine.