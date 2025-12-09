LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Freestyle chess: India's Erigaisi defeats Magnus Carlsen in Cape Town

Freestyle chess: India's Erigaisi defeats Magnus Carlsen in Cape Town

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 17:49 IST
Freestyle chess: India's Erigaisi defeats Magnus Carlsen in Cape Town
India's no. 1 GM Arjun Erigaisi beats world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Cape Town.

Trending Topics

trending videos