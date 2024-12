Dominique Pelicot was found guilty by a French court of five judges on Thursday (Dec 19) of drugging and the mass rape of his then-wife Gisèle Pelicot. The 72-year-old man has been handed the maximum sentence for his charges, 20 years in prison. He had been accused of repeatedly raping, and enlisting strangers to abuse, his heavily sedated wife for over a decade. Watch in for more details!