LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France: Macron appoints Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new Prime Minister | WION

France: Macron appoints Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new Prime Minister | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 08:21 IST
France: Macron appoints Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new Prime Minister | WION
France: Emmanuel Macron named his defence minister Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to quell a political crisis as demonstrations are expected.

Trending Topics

trending videos