France delivers Cameroon colonisation files | World Of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Paris willingly delivered its classified files to a commission of historians from both countries charged by President Paul Biya of Cameroon and French President Emmanuel Macron to unveil the gruesome yet often ignored part of colonisation and decolonization process of the central African country, as it would seem colonial history remained a negligible component of French identity.

