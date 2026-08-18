/Frames of freedom: Nandita Das on partition, Bangash brothers on Indian music & more | E-Club

This Independence Day, WION explores the art, artists, crafts, that have elevated India's status in the global sphere. We spoke to Nandita Das, who has approached the partition twice—first as an actor in 1947 Earth and then as a director in Manto. WION also spoke to Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash, sons of legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who talk about their musical journey, the global reach of Indian classical music, and its evolution across generations. The duo also reflected on their Grammy-winning work and the changing place of Indian classical music on the world stage. Find out more about the growing important of India's culture in this special episode of E-Club. WION also spoke to Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash, sons of legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who talk about their musical journey, the global reach of Indian classical music, and its evolution across generations. The duo also reflected on their Grammy-winning work and the changing place of Indian classical music on the world stage. Find out more about the growing important of India's culture in this special episode of E-Club.