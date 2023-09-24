Fox Corp enters the post-Murdoch era

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
After founder Rupert Murdoch announced his resignation as chairman of Fox Corp. On Thursday, the company has nominated two new board members, one of whom is former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott. According to a Bloomberg report, Abbott and Margaret "Peggy" Johnson, a seasoned technology executive, will be running for election at the company's annual meeting in November.

