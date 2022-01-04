Fourth COVID jabs should not be offered until there is more evidence, says JCVI chief

Jan 04, 2022, 03:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fourth COVID-19 jabs should not be offered until there is more evidence, the head of Britain's vaccine body Professor Sir Andrew Pollard has said as he warned that giving boosters to people every six months was “not sustainable”.
