LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Fortuna mining bets on West Africa to fuel gold growth

Fortuna mining bets on West Africa to fuel gold growth

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:04 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:04 IST
Fortuna mining bets on West Africa to fuel gold growth
The Canadian precious metals miner, Fortuna Mining, is hunting mid-tier gold assets and exploring Ivory Coast as rising gold prices spur dealmaking across the sector

Trending Topics

trending videos