/Former West Bengal Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee Found Dead At Trinamool Congress Office In Birbhum

Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee has been found dead at a Trinamool Congress office in Birbhum district, in a shocking development that has triggered a police investigation and political reactions. According to police, a purported suicide note was recovered from the office and is being examined. The note reportedly stated that no one was responsible for his death, while also referring to his lack of authority in the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority and expressing regret over his entry into politics. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has expressed condolences and called for a thorough investigation, including examination of call records and the circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death. Political parties have also called for an impartial probe, while allegations of political pressure and harassment have emerged.