Former US president Donald Trump goes on trial for fraud

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
New York Attorney General Letitia James looks to establish damages, after New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets on Sept. 26. Trump has sued to delay the trial, and the appeals court is expected to rule on the request for a delay this week.

