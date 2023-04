Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of the Akali Dal and a five-time former chief minister of Punjab, passed away on Tuesday in a Mohali private hospital. He was 95. "S Parkash Singh Badal passed away from his sickness despite receiving proper medical care. "Fortis Hospital Mohali extends its sincere condolences on the passing of S Parkash Singh Badal," the hospital stated in a statement.