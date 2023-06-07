Former President Donald Trump leading in polls as race for GOP nominations heats up in the US
The race for US Presidency is definitely on with a string of Republicans already officially in the race with many ready to jump in to challenge the Democrats' incumbent Joe Biden. The latest to join the race on the Republican side is former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. He formally launched his bid for the Republican Presidential candidate in 2024 on June 6th. He was also an advisor during Trump's 2016 campaign.